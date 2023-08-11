ACASS HIRES ABDEL SUKKAR AS CHARTER SALES EXECUTIVE
Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Abdel Sukkar as Charter Sales Executive
Abdel has the experience and skillset to ensure our charter clients receive the high standard of service the business aviation industry has come to expect from ACASS.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Abdel Sukkar as Charter Sales Executive.
— Andre Khury, CEO
Mr. Sukkar will be based in Montreal at ACASS’s world headquarters and will work with our UK-based charter team to serve the North American charter market.
The addition of Mr. Sukkar, who has extensive experience in customer service and sales in the charter, corporate, commercial and cargo sectors, is expected to enable ACASS to better meet the increasing demand for its charter services worldwide.
“ACASS has gained a great deal of traction in the charter sector over the last couple of years,” said CEO Andre Khury. “At the same time, the owners of our managed aircraft are increasingly taking advantage of charter to offset their operating costs. Abdel has the experience and skillset to ensure our charter clients receive the high standard of service the business aviation industry has come to expect from ACASS.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
