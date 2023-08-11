Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,488 in the last 365 days.

ACASS HIRES ABDEL SUKKAR AS CHARTER SALES EXECUTIVE

Abdel Sukkar, Charter Sales Executive ACASS

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide

Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Abdel Sukkar as Charter Sales Executive

Abdel has the experience and skillset to ensure our charter clients receive the high standard of service the business aviation industry has come to expect from ACASS.”
— Andre Khury, CEO
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Abdel Sukkar as Charter Sales Executive.

Mr. Sukkar will be based in Montreal at ACASS’s world headquarters and will work with our UK-based charter team to serve the North American charter market.

The addition of Mr. Sukkar, who has extensive experience in customer service and sales in the charter, corporate, commercial and cargo sectors, is expected to enable ACASS to better meet the increasing demand for its charter services worldwide.

“ACASS has gained a great deal of traction in the charter sector over the last couple of years,” said CEO Andre Khury. “At the same time, the owners of our managed aircraft are increasingly taking advantage of charter to offset their operating costs. Abdel has the experience and skillset to ensure our charter clients receive the high standard of service the business aviation industry has come to expect from ACASS.”

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

Diana Rose
ACASS Canada Co
+ 15146361099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

ACASS HIRES ABDEL SUKKAR AS CHARTER SALES EXECUTIVE

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more