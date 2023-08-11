VTIAC kicks off a programme to review legal risks of contracts

VIETNAM, August 11 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Trade and Investment Arbitration Center (VTIAC) coordinated with Việt Nam’s reputable law firms and offices to implement the programme "Support to Review Legal Risks of Contracts” on August 1.

The programme, which is completely free for registering from August 1 to October 31, 2023, is open to credit institutions, including banks, financial companies, finance leasing companies and people's credit funds, and businesses of all types and sizes.

Under the programme, VTIAC will assist credit institutions and businesses to review and assess legal risks in contract templates, drafts and signed contracts, consulting them to overcome legal risks and simultaneously proposing amendments to the dispute settlement provisions to prevent and limit legal risks.

VTIAC is committed to ensuring absolute confidentiality of the provided information and delivering practical results to the business community with thoughtfulness.

Please visit VTIAC's official website https://vtiac.vn for details. — VNS