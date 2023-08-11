The Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $88 Million in Grants that Safeguard Youth Mental Health and Expand Access to Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), has recently awarded more than $88 million in its continuing effort to safeguard the nation’s behavioral health. The grant programs serve a wide array of needs – ranging from efforts to develop and support school-based mental health programs and services, to multiple grant programs that expand access to substance use disorder (SUD) treatments.

Addressing the nation’s ongoing mental health crisis and overdose epidemic – which includes youth mental health challenges – is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration as stated in President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation. The awards include $42.2 million for Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education, known as Project AWARE, to help develop and support school-based mental health programs and services. Additional grant awards fund efforts throughout the nation to provide people with evidence-based SUD treatment – one of the pillars of the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy. The Overdose Prevention Strategy helps advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, as well.

“The United States is currently facing an unprecedented mental health crisis, with young people being especially impacted. These grant programs will help all Americans get the support and care they need, ” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Making behavioral health services and resources available to all who need them is an important part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda. The Biden-Harris Administration and HHS will continue to do everything in our power to tackle the nation’s mental health crisis.”

“SAMHSA is committed to using its resources to help individuals with mental health and substance use conditions to improve well-being and thrive,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, and the leader of SAMHSA. “We know that people in this country are struggling with these conditions more than ever before, and we will continue working hard to reduce these challenges.”

Of the total $88.7 million, HHS recently has awarded:

