Meet a New Tool for Business - ClubKit App for iOS and Android

A new mobile app on the market opens up more opportunities for entrepreneurs, creators, and businesses. Meet the new platform and evaluate its features.

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A Ukrainian IT company PNN Soft introduced a new mobile application for business in spring 2023. ClubKit is a mobile application that allows users to create spaces that can be used as digital showcase, online-store, catalogue, blog, service agency or brand's mobile app. It is available on iOS and Android. The ClubKit app is suitable for anyone who has an idea and wants to implement it online. The users of ClubKit can be business owners, householders, uni students, entrepreneurs, online-stores, event makers, bloggers, and influencers.The application introduces new solutions and expands functionality, offering entrepreneurs and businesses to use the platform as a new platform for activities. The app offers two types of accounts, namely Customer and Business, where some users create spaces and others can join them. To join the private space, the consumer needs to receive an invitation from the business owner. The public spaces are available for all users. By becoming a member of the business space, the consumer can view the content, comment, and purchase goods or services on request.Given the popularity of mobile shopping and online promotion of goods and services, mobile applications become the most effective means of attracting new customers. ClubKit for Android and iOS, allowing anyone without special skills to create and design pages. Creating space for a showcase, catalogue, or store will not take long for users of the app.A ClubKit business space owner designs area for their future space. Application offer to use widgets and templates to organize content in an enjoyable view and convenient way. Business users can upload photos and videos of goods and services, create news and announce events, monitor the analytics of their business space, use ready-made layouts for application design, and much more. Among other things, a business user can promote not only products and articles but also announce events. If the product is informational, its creator can announce training, fairs, and other mass events. An excellent tool to complement the activity of a business user is the ability to write news or a flock on the subject of business space.Lead small businesses to a great solution with ClubKit