Bluefy is a Bluetooth web browser for iOS. Announcement of updates by PNN Soft

Bluefy is Web Bluetooth Browser that provides easy and fast smartphone connection directly from web pages with nearby Bluetooth devices.

KIEV, UKRAINE, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluefy is a mobile web Bluetooth browser for iOS 11.0+ adapted for iPhone and iPad. The application allows customizing the Bluetooth device to users' needs. Develop a Progressive Web Apps (PWA) and imitate the capabilities of native applications, such as stand-alone operation, notifications, and other features. Developers are constantly updating the application to make it more efficient and to stabilize the connection.

The application is free and has no built-in advertising. Users can create web solutions that will work on all iOS devices. To implement the capabilities of the web Bluetooth browser, you need to turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and device, open the web API page adapted to the device, make a connection and you can start creating individual web solutions. Make sure that the page has an HTPPS connection.

Bluefy is a tool to communicate with simple-based IoT devices, without using native applications for connection with BLE devices. Depending on the device, the user can configure the notification system, the operating time of the device, the backlight, sound signals, etc.

Bluefy as a browser is easy to use. The developers have announced updates to the application. So, there will be a download manager, a reading list, bookmarks with the ability to save by folder, and several other additional features. Bluefy will soon provide the opportunity to work in full-screen mode. This solution is aimed at those who widely use web Bluetooth solutions and create a PWA or demo. The new mode due to the possibility of hiding the application logo gives users an additional space for work.

Bluefy web Bluetooth browser is localized into 14 languages and has gained more than 25,000 users in a year and continues to develop. The app includes English, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Romanian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Finnish, Croatian. The developers continue to expand the list of the localizations. For more details visit App Store - Bluefy.

