Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive 3D printing market size is predicted to reach $7.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The growth in the automotive 3D printing market is due to the impressive growth of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive 3D printing market share. Major players in the automotive 3D printing market industry include 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, Hoganas AB, and Materialise NV.

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segments

• By Component: Interior components, Exterior components

• By Vehicle Type: ICE vehicles, Electric vehicles

• By Material: Metals, Plastic, Composites and Resins

• By Application: Prototyping And Tooling, Research, Development And Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Components

• By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Three-Dimensional Inject Printing

• By Geography: The global automotive 3D printing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive 3D printing refers to a process through which automotive designers can quickly fabricate a three-dimensional prototype of a physical part or assembly, from a simple interior element to a dashboard or even a scale model of an entire car using a printing machine. Rapid prototyping enables companies to turn ideas into convincing proofs of concept. The automotive 3D printing is used to make molds and thermoforming tools, rapid manufacturing of grips, jigs, and fixtures, and exterior and interior components of vehicles as well as to produce samples and tools at low costs and to eliminate future losses in production when investing in high-cost tooling.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive 3D Printing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive 3D Printing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

