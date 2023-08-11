We Level Up New Jersey Treatment Center Awarded Opioid Treatment Program Certification by SAMHSA (US Health Department)
We Level Up New Jersey is fully committed to delivering outstanding services to individuals grappling with opioid addiction.
We Level Up NJ has earned the esteemed Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) certification from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
I am immensely proud of our Opioid Treatment Program Certification. This certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of support and healing.”LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With great pride, We Level Up New Jersey Rehab Center unveils its prestigious certified Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) designated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA, part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services). This latest OTP certification, in addition to the SUD accreditations already awarded, underscores the unwavering commitment of the We Level Up treatment centers network to providing exceptional rehabilitation care and unwavering support to individuals contending with opioid addiction.
— Alexandra Krotkevich
Moreover, The Opioid Treatment Program certification acknowledges, We Level Up New Jersey Drug Rehab Center's dedication to upholding rigorous standards established by regulatory and related authorities. This certification indicates that the center fulfills the requirements to deliver evidence-based Opioid addiction inpatient interventions, encompassing medication-assisted treatment (MAT), counseling, and supportive services, for individuals on the path to overcoming opioid dependence.
Accreditation entails a comprehensive peer-review assessment, during which an OTP is evaluated against SAMHSA's opioid treatment criteria and the accreditation standards outlined by SAMHSA-approved accrediting bodies. This thorough process encompasses in-person evaluations conducted by experts well-versed in opioid treatment medications and associated care protocols. The primary aim of these on-site visits is to verify the adherence of OTPs to nationally recognized standards established for OTPs. The advantages of OTP accreditation encompass the following:
-Cultivating trust within the community.
-Streamlining the recruitment of competent medical personnel.
-Satisfying the majority of state licensure prerequisites.
-Meeting specific requirements for Medicare certification.
-Influencing liability insurance premiums.
By attaining accreditation, We Level Up New Jersey Treatment Center underscores its dedication to upholding the highest benchmarks in the treatment of opioid addiction, instilling confidence in both the community and medical professionals regarding the caliber of care provided.
Through the achievement of OTP certification, We Level Up New Jersey showcases its dedication to maintaining the utmost standards in opioid addiction treatment, providing the community with exceptional quality of care through medical professional specialists.
What is an Opioid Treatment Program Certification (OTP)?
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) bestows Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Certification upon facilities showcasing proficiency in addressing patients with opioid use disorder, adhering to established criteria and standards. The treatment program has undergone comprehensive evaluation and stands validated for offering pragmatic, evidence-based interventions for opioid addiction, as affirmed by this certification.
The We Level Up rehabs in NJ are Proud to Meet the Opioid Treatment Program Certification SAMHSA Level Of Top-Rated Opioid Addiction Treatment Standards.
In their pursuit of SAMHSA certification, OTPs undertake the accreditation process while fulfilling additional prerequisites outlined in the Certification of Opioid Treatment Programs, as detailed in the 42 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 8. This involves a comprehensive understanding of the statutes, regulations, and guidelines about OTPs and Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD).
SAMHSA's Division of Pharmacologic Therapies (DPT) oversees the certification process, operating under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT). It ensures that an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) aligns with the federal substance use disorder treatment regulations.
The provisions within 42 CFR 8 empower SAMHSA's DPT to focus its oversight efforts on enhancing treatment quality beyond mere regulatory compliance. At the same time, this framework respects the autonomy of states in regulating OTPs. The supervision of OTPs remains a collaborative endeavor involving states, SAMHSA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment to providing optimal care within a well-regulated treatment environment.
About the We Level Up national behavioral health treatment centers network.
We Level Up treatment centers tailor our program to each individual. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drug dependence, and related dual-diagnosis disorders like depression, anxiety, and much more. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because the clinical team strives to deliver complete support for people suffering from substance abuse and related underlying mental health issues. A supportive environment is created to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our advisors.
The We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center (certified OTP drug rehab NJ facility).
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center.
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale mental health center.
4. We Level Up Tamarac depression center.
5. We Level Up Boca Raton rehab center administrative office.
6. We Level Up California substance abuse center.
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post-inpatient treatment and family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even after they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
The network's WeLevelUp.com website and services are A-rated by the BBB as a confirmed and verified BBB business.
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations include:
8. We Level Up Texas rehab center.
9. Behavioral health center in Palm Beach, Florida.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center network that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery and intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up NJ Addiction Treatment Center Tour