We Level Up California Treatment Center Awarded CARF Accreditation for High-Quality Behavioral Health Rehab Treatment
The We Level Up California treatment center is proud to announce it has been awarded CARF accreditation as a high-quality patient care rehab facility.
The CARF certification shows how dedicated We Level Up is to providing more patients with sound evidence-based, highly effective treatment options.”LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We Level Up's California treatment facility has been honored with the prestigious CARF accreditation for its rehabilitation programs. Following a comprehensive assessment of credentials and treatment methods, the We Level Up California rehab center has met all the criteria to be recognized as a CARF Certified treatment center. Along with the prior awarded Joint Commission Accreditation, the California treatment center continues to exhibit the highest levels of care for professional behavioral health therapy programs.
— Alexandra Krotkevich, We Level Up treatment centers network CEO
The We Level Up behavioral health treatment center network takes great pride in receiving multiple accreditations for its rehab facilities. In addition to the esteemed Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval award, the network has recently obtained the latest CARF accreditation. We are delighted that We Level Up's California treatment facility has achieved its inaugural CARF certification, further reinforcing our commitment to providing top-quality care.
The CARF accreditation decision represents the pinnacle of certification for treatment centers, signifying We Level Up's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care. The newest accreditation is a further testament to our staff's commitment and our facilities' adherence to the rigorous standards required to achieve CARF accreditation.
What is a CARF Certification?
Only the most exceptional treatment facilities, renowned for providing the highest level of care, are eligible to attain the esteemed CARF Accreditation certification. The We Level Up California behavioral treatment center underwent a meticulous evaluation to earn its CARF treatment center accreditation. Our dedicated staff showcased their unwavering commitment to delivering good medical treatment and services during an extensive on-site review conducted by a team of CARF certification surveyors.
CARF certification is a distinguished symbol of excellence and aids in distinguishing accredited programs from those not. It assures patients and their families that the selected program adheres to rigorous standards of care, providing them with peace of mind.
Through a consultative accreditation process and ongoing improvement services, CARF, an independent nonprofit accrediting body, is devoted to enhancing the lives of the individuals they serve. Their mission is to promote service quality, value, and optimal outcomes, ensuring the highest standard of care.
The We Level Up team is Proud to Meet CARF Accreditation ASAM Level Of High-Quality Care Standards.
To attain CARF Accreditation at this level, the We Level Up California behavioral health treatment program must demonstrate its compliance with specific requirements. These requirements encompass various aspects such as the quality and effectiveness of services, qualifications, and training of staff, involvement of patients and families in treatment planning, utilization of evidence-based practices, utilization of outcome measurement data, and an unwavering commitment to continuous quality improvement.
Earning the highest level of accreditation at the ASAM Level of Care 3.7 or higher is a testament to the We Level Up California rehabilitation center adherence to the most rigorous standards of care and treatment for individuals with substance use disorders. CARF accreditation is widely recognized as a symbol of excellence in substance abuse treatment, signifying the program's commitment to delivering top-quality care.
About the We Level Up national behavioral health treatment centers network.
We Level Up treatment centers tailor our program to each individual. We begin by evaluating our client's history of cognitive health, drug dependence, and related dual-diagnosis disorders like depression, anxiety, and much more. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because the clinical team strives to deliver complete support for people suffering from substance abuse and related underlying mental health issues. A supportive environment is created to give patients 24-hour care.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post-inpatient treatment and family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even after they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
The network's WeLevelUp.com website and services are A-rated by the BBB as a confirmed and verified BBB business.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center network that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery and intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
