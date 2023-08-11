Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Shape Memory Alloys Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Shape Memory Alloys Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers shape memory alloys market analysis and every facet of the shape memory alloys market research. As per TBRC’s shape memory alloys market forecast, the shape memory alloys market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.41 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.9% through the forecast period.

The rapidly growing aerospace and defense industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest shape memory alloys market share. Major players in the market include SAES Getters S.p.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp, Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co. Ltd., Dynalloy Inc., ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Baoji Seabird Metal Materials Co. Ltd., Metalwerks Inc., G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG.

Shape Memory Alloys Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Sheets, Wires, Tubes, Rods, Springs

2) By Material: Nickel-Titanium, Copper-based, Iron-based, Silver-based, Gold-based, Cobalt-based

3) By End-Use Industry: Biomedical, Aerospace And Defence, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances

These types of memory alloys are defined as metal alloys that remember their original shape and regain their shape when the deforming force is removed. They change their shape when exposed to heat. They possess high strength, good elasticity, and are lightweight. These are used as functional materials in various fields due to their super elasticity property.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Shape Memory Alloys Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Shape Memory Alloys Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

