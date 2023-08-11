Global Rare Earth Metals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rare earth metals market. As per TBRC’s rare earth metals market forecast, the rare earth metals market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.6 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

An increase in the demand for electronics is expected to serve as a major driver of the rare earth metals market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest rare earth metals market share. Major players in the rare earth metals market include Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources, Greenland Minerals, Northern Minerals, Arafura Resources limited, Neo Performance Materials, MP Materials Corp., Australian Strategic Materials Limited, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Energy Fuels Inc., Pensana Rare Earths PLC, Hastings Technology Metals Limited, Texas Mineral Resources, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K. K., Rare Elements Resources limited, Ucore Rare Metals.

Rare Earth Metals Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Other Product Types

2) By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Other Metal Types

3) By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Other Applications

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2093&type=smp

These types of earth metals refer to all the chemical elements from Group 3 that are made up of three other elements that have properties such as fluorescent, conductive, and magnetic and are either silver, silvery-white, or gray in color and play a vital role in a clean-tech-driven economy.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-earth-metals-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-products-global-market-report

Metal Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-global-market-report

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

