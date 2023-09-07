Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,889 in the last 365 days.

Gaming with the INNOCN 27M2V 27” Mini-LED Monitor and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Combo

INNOCN MINI-LED 27M2V

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a leading innovator in the world of monitor technology, catering to the needs of gamers, entertainment enthusiasts, and office professionals alike. With a track record of producing high-level monitors, INNOCN has unsurprisingly received multiple awards over the years, solidifying its role as a market leader in a highly competitive industry.

In today's digital age, the use of second monitors are essential for productivity and upgraded gaming sessions. The INNOCN 27M2V 27” Mini-LED Computer Monitor excels as a second monitor for work presentations, online schooling, home workouts, and gaming. For gamers who stream their gameplay live and engage with their audience, this monitor's expansive 27-inch field-of-view offers comfortable chat comment reading without compromising game control. With a price of $749.99 on innocn.com, this 27M2V monitor provides incredible value for the cost.

The 27M2V Mini-LED Monitor easily connects to multiple devices, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, thanks to its HDMI inputs. The ROG Zephyrus G14, featuring a 16:10 Mini LED 14" display, supports 100W USB Type-C Charging and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It offers fast charging, allowing users to recharge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. For this reason, it is an ideal companion for the 27M2V monitor during extended gaming sessions.

The 27M2V offers a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160p resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync, and IPS technology for a smooth gaming experience. Its impressive graphics and color quality include ∆E＜2, HDR1000, 1152 dimming zones, and 99% DCI-P3 to enhance visuals. With a pivot sensor, height-adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and 90W power delivery, it supports uninterrupted game play and powerful charging as a second monitor.

For gamers looking to upgrade their setup, the INNOCN 27M2V Mini-LED Monitor is a valuable addition to their gaming environment.

27M2V Product Link:
(Brand New ) https://innocn.com/products/innocn-27-4k-mini-led-monitor-27m2v
(refurbished)https://innocn.com/products/innocn-27-4k-mini-led-monitor-refurbished-27m2v

Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com

You just read:

Gaming with the INNOCN 27M2V 27” Mini-LED Monitor and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Combo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more