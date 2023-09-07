Gaming with the INNOCN 27M2V 27” Mini-LED Monitor and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Combo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a leading innovator in the world of monitor technology, catering to the needs of gamers, entertainment enthusiasts, and office professionals alike. With a track record of producing high-level monitors, INNOCN has unsurprisingly received multiple awards over the years, solidifying its role as a market leader in a highly competitive industry.
In today's digital age, the use of second monitors are essential for productivity and upgraded gaming sessions. The INNOCN 27M2V 27” Mini-LED Computer Monitor excels as a second monitor for work presentations, online schooling, home workouts, and gaming. For gamers who stream their gameplay live and engage with their audience, this monitor's expansive 27-inch field-of-view offers comfortable chat comment reading without compromising game control. With a price of $749.99 on innocn.com, this 27M2V monitor provides incredible value for the cost.
The 27M2V Mini-LED Monitor easily connects to multiple devices, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, thanks to its HDMI inputs. The ROG Zephyrus G14, featuring a 16:10 Mini LED 14" display, supports 100W USB Type-C Charging and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It offers fast charging, allowing users to recharge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. For this reason, it is an ideal companion for the 27M2V monitor during extended gaming sessions.
The 27M2V offers a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160p resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync, and IPS technology for a smooth gaming experience. Its impressive graphics and color quality include ∆E＜2, HDR1000, 1152 dimming zones, and 99% DCI-P3 to enhance visuals. With a pivot sensor, height-adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and 90W power delivery, it supports uninterrupted game play and powerful charging as a second monitor.
For gamers looking to upgrade their setup, the INNOCN 27M2V Mini-LED Monitor is a valuable addition to their gaming environment.
Pearl Li
