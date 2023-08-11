HCM City hosts 1st Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition

VIETNAM, August 11 - HCM CITY — Cutting-edge products, services and technologies for the logistics industry are on display at the inaugural Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The expo, VILOG 2023, has attracted 250 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories in transport and forwarding, warehousing and cold chain operations, packaging equipment and technology, and logistics IT and applications.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade, said logistics is one of the fastest growing industries in Việt Nam. It is growing at an average of 14-16 per cent a year and is worth US$40-42 billion a year now, he said.

The number of newly established businesses and the quality of logistics have been growing, contributing to the record foreign trade of $732.5 billion last year, he said, attributing it to efforts by both the Government and the industry to improve competitiveness.

Its great growth potential notwithstanding, the sector faces many challenges such as high costs and lack of linkages between service providers and manufacturers, importers-exporters, he said.

The expo marks an important milestone in the international integration of the country’s logistics sector, he added.

It is a platform for logistics enterprises, government representatives and stakeholders to share insights and showcase the latest innovations and trends in the industry.

It will feature a series of seminars and forums on pressing and trending issues ranging from innovative IOT technologies for customs regulations, import-export competitiveness, cross-border e-commerce, logistics workforce challenges, and the transformative buy-ship-pay model.

The expo is being held together with the Cross-Border E-Commerce Expo to foster co-operation between businesses in the logistics sector and drive the growth of e-commerce and related logistics.

As a key partner in the exhibition, Singapore’s JGL Worldwide brings invaluable expertise and support to the event.

David Hia, chief operating officer of JGL Worldwide, said his company hopes to promote Việt Nam’s trade with Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and India through the exhibition.

Organised by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association and Vinexad, the exhibition, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, will run until August 12. — VNS