VN imposes anti-dumping tax on sugar products orginating from Thailand

VIETNAM, August 11 - HÀ NỘI — An anti-dumping duty of between 25.73 per cent and 32.75 per cent will be imposed on sugar products imported from some of Thailand’s biggest sugar producers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The ministry said in an announcement that the penalty would apply from August 18 to June 15, 2026.

Accordingly, Mitr Phol Sugar, Thailand’s and Asia’s biggest sugar and bio-energy producer, and four associated companies, would be subject to an anti-dumping tax of 32.75 per cent.

An anti-dumping tax of 25.73 per cent and an anti-subsidy tax of 4.65 per cent would be applied to Thai Roong Ruang Industry and its five affiliates, the ministry’s announcement said.

The ministry said that the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes were additional import taxes, applied to imported sugar products originating from Thailand, including imports under tariff quotas.

Việt Nam, in June 2021, decided to officially impose an anti-dumping tax of 42.99 per cent and an anti-subsidy tax of 4.65 per cent on sugar products originating from Thailand in a period of five years starting from June 16, 2021.

According to the Việt Nam Sugarcane and Sugar Association, sugar imported from Thailand to Việt Nam caused 3,300 people to lose their jobs and 93,225 farming households to be affected due to difficulties of the domestic sugar industry.

On August 1, 2022, the ministry issued Decision No 1514/QĐ-BCT on the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies for sugar products imported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The decision was issued based on the investigation, which found that the use of sugar originating from Thailand to produce and export to Viet Nam by enterprises from these five countries was an act of evading anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures being applied to sugar products originating from Thailand.

In the period from October 2020 to June 2021, sugar imports from these five countries into Việt Nam increased strongly over the previous nine-month period, from 107,600 tonnes to VNĐ527,200 tonnes while from Thailand to Việt Nam fell by nearly 38 per cent to 595,000 tonnes. — VNS