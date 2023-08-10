MEDIA ADVISORY - ANNUAL AG DAY BREAKFAST AND PROGRAM CANCELLED

ILLINOIS, August 10 - SPRINGFIELD, IL- The 2023 Illinois State Fair Ag Day Breakfast has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to impending weather. The National Weather Service is predicting storms with strong winds Friday morning.





"The Ag Day Breakfast was scheduled to be held outside on the Director's Lawn and our top priority is the safety of our fairgoers," said Jerry Costello, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "It is extremely important to us that we honor our farm families, which is why we are welcoming our Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bi-Centennial farm families to the John R. Block Building Friday morning at 9 a.m. for the traditional farm family photos."





All other attendees of the Ag Day Breakfast are welcome to stop by the Ag Tent Sunday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a complimentary breakfast.