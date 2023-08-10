New Navy, Edison Electric Institute Collaboration for Resilience

The MOU, signed by Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations, and Environment) Meredith Berger, and EEI President and CEO Tom Kuhn, establishes a framework for the two organizations to identify opportunities to align the common energy goals of the DON, its servicing electric companies, and nearby communities.

Relationships between America’s investor-owned electric companies and the Department of the Navy (DON) have been instrumental in increasing energy resilience, reliability, and efficiency, as well as reducing energy consumption at Navy and Marine Corps installations. The MOU will empower these relationships to identify best practices that support the energy grid, local communities, and national security interests.

“EEI and our member companies are excited to continue our partnership with the DON and to pursue additional opportunities to strengthen energy grid resilience,” said Kuhn. “The signing of this MOU will allow the industry to play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing America’s energy security by laying the foundation to enhance joint energy resilience planning.”

The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment ensures mission readiness through resilient installations, personnel, ranges, and capabilities. As the DON’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Secretary Berger is also responsible for establishing and overseeing execution of sustainability goals and implementing Climate Action 2030.

“The ability of the DON’s installations to plan, prepare, adapt and recover from a range of natural or manmade threats is essential to mission readiness,” said Berger. “Energy security is critical to mission success, and working with organizations that share our goals is critical to our efforts.”

About Edison Electric Institute: EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

