Fourier’s Advance Rehab Robotics Centre Empowers Accessible Rehabilitation Technology for Malaysia’s East Coast
Picture 1: Zen Koh with the Fourier Intelligence team alongside their award-winning ArmMotus ™ EMU, which recently clinched the 2023 IERA Award.
Picture 2: Zen Koh presenting a token of appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) of Malaysia, His Royal Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during a meeting with the ruler at his palace.
Picture 3: Zen Koh presenting a model of Fourier Intelligence’s flagship lower limb exoskeleton, the ExoMotus™ M4, to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) of Malaysia, High Royal Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
By harnessing the power of robotics and engineering, we can transform countless lives and redefine the future of rehabilitation”KUANTAN , PAHANG , MALAYSIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Coast will now see a comprehensive range of advanced rehabilitation technology as Fourier Intelligence supplies its dynamic range of rehabilitative solutions to the newly launched WQ Park, Kuantan. This is in line with the recent launch of its Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre (ARRC) in Kuala Lumpur, where Fourier Intelligence aims to utilise its new facility to serve as a direct waypoint for the domestic medical industry to obtain the latest advancements in rehabilitation technology. In addition, it also aims to cater for the growing demand for rehabilitation technology globally.
— Zen Koh, Co- Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence
With its diverse portfolio of more than 30 products and 200 turnkey solutions, Fourier Intelligence specialises in developing advanced robotic exoskeletons and virtual reality-based therapy platforms to address needs for upper, lower, balance and movement impairments. Coupled with gamified therapy, these innovations enable healthcare providers to deliver personalised and effective rehabilitation programmes, improving the patient’s overall recovery outcomes and quality of life.
“The WHO has estimated that over 1 billion people are affected by disabilities that impact their mobility and independence. By harnessing the power of robotics and engineering, we can transform countless lives and redefine the future of rehabilitation. At Fourier Intelligence, we aim to empower therapists and patients alike. We are glad that local institutions such as WQ Park are utilising our devices to provide rehabilitative solutions to Malaysians. Through this, we believe that it will be able to assist and drive growth in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian Region,” said Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence.
During his visit to Kuantan to oversee the delivery of the devices by Fourier Intelligence, Zen Koh was also summoned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) of Malaysia, High Royal Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for a meeting at the palace. Koh was there to share insights and progress in the industry with His Majesty.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Fourier Intelligence is revolutionising the industry with various advancements in the field. With the rehabilitation tech industry in Asia still within the early adoption phase, Fourier Intelligence hopes to elevate this through its regional offerings.
