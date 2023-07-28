Fourier Intelligence Launches Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre to Expand Rehabilitation Tech Solutions in Asia
Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence with VIPs during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We are thrilled to launch our new Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre here, as it allows us to serve our regional stakeholders better.”KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA , July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A global industry leader in the rehabilitation technology industry, Fourier Intelligence recently launched its Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre in Malaysia. Backed by Saudi Aramco’s Prosperity7 Venture, Fourier Intelligence has grown significantly since its establishment in 2015 and successfully raised USD 62 million in funding. With over 2,000 installations and a market presence in 56 countries globally, the company focuses on rehabilitation technology that aims to empower patients and therapists using robotics and artificial intelligence.
— Zen Koh, Co- Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence
With a diverse portfolio of more than 30 products and 200 turnkey solutions, Fourier Intelligence specialises in developing advanced robotic exoskeletons and virtual reality-based therapy platforms to address needs for upper, lower, balance and movement impairments. Coupled with gamified therapy, these innovations enable healthcare providers to deliver personalised and effective rehabilitation programs, improving the patient’s overall recovery outcomes and quality of life.
Already establishing a prominent presence in Malaysia through multiple large-scale projects with Sunway Medical Centre, Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO) and WQ Park, Fourier Intelligence aims to serve as a direct waypoint for the domestic medical industry to obtain the latest advancements in rehabilitation technology. The new centre will also act as a strategic hub to support Fourier Intelligence's business operations and further strengthen its commitment to providing cutting-edge rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to the Southeast Asian market.
“We are thrilled to launch our new Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre here, as it allows us to serve our regional stakeholders better. In general, the rehabilitation tech industry in Asia is still in the early adoption phase, and we hope to elevate this through our offerings in this region. This aligns with our mission to empower therapists and patients through advanced robotics & AI solutions. We look forward to driving the Malaysian and overall Southeast Asian markets forward and anticipate facilitating stronger collaborations with local partners, healthcare professionals, and research institutions to drive innovation and enhance patient care”, said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence.
He added: “Fourier Intelligence is driven by knowledge sharing and believes that collaboration is key to advancing the rehabilitation industry, as it enables industry partners to forge closer ties and share knowledge for the betterment of the sector. We hope that with our new Advanced Rehab Robotics Centre in place, we can see a huge growth in rehabilitation technology and wider adoption of intelligent rehabilitation.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Fourier Intelligence also actively participates in industry events and conferences to facilitate advancements in the rehabilitation industry, such as the upcoming RehabWeek 2023, which will be held in Asia for the first time. This furthers their commitment to driving innovation and progress in the rehabilitation industry.
