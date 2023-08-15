Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,396 in the last 365 days.

SideBar Podcast Welcomes Professor Stephen Vladek, Author of "The Shadow Docket"

Professor Stephen Vladek

SideBar on Legal Talk Network

Legal Talk Network Logo

Monterey College of Law Logo

The Colleges of Law

The Supreme Court has dramatically expanded the use of its "Shadow Docket" to approve unconstitutional voting processes, abortion bans, and religious rights.

This is a Court that neither believes itself to be -- nor thinks it ought to be -- accountable to the political branches . . . that's new!”
— Law Professor Stephen Vladek
MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Professor Steven I. Vladek, author of "The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic". In this latest episode of SideBar, cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitchel Winick discuss how the Supreme Court has dramatically expanded the use of the little-known - and poorly understood - "Shadow Docket" to approve unconstitutional voting processes, abortion bans, restrictive immigration policies, and expanded religious liberties.

Co-host Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law, noted, “Professor Vladek does an amazing job of explaining changes in the decision-making process of the Supreme Court that affects the lives of millions of Americans without public hearings or written explanations – denying lawyers, lower courts, and the American public an opportunity to understand the legal reasoning of the Court.”

“We are very excited to have Steve Vladek join us on SideBar,” said cohost Mitchel Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law. “His explanation of the recent impact of ‘Shadow Docket’ decisions on voting rights cases should alarm everyone. When the Supreme Court hands down secretive rulings that have the potential of tipping the political balance of Congress or even the selection of President, we all should all stand up and take notice.”

Professor Vladek holds the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, constitutional law, national security law, and military justice. He is the co-host, together with Professor Bobby Chesney, of an award-winning podcast on National Security Law, is editor and author of “One First”, a popular weekly newsletter about the Supreme Court, and serves as CNN’s Supreme Court analyst.

To listen to Professor Vladek’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.

Mitchel Winick
MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW
+1 831-582-4000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

SideBar Podcast Welcomes Professor Stephen Vladek, Author of "The Shadow Docket"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more