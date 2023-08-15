SideBar Podcast Welcomes Professor Stephen Vladek, Author of "The Shadow Docket"
The Supreme Court has dramatically expanded the use of its "Shadow Docket" to approve unconstitutional voting processes, abortion bans, and religious rights.
This is a Court that neither believes itself to be -- nor thinks it ought to be -- accountable to the political branches . . . that's new!”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Professor Steven I. Vladek, author of "The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic". In this latest episode of SideBar, cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitchel Winick discuss how the Supreme Court has dramatically expanded the use of the little-known - and poorly understood - "Shadow Docket" to approve unconstitutional voting processes, abortion bans, restrictive immigration policies, and expanded religious liberties.
— Law Professor Stephen Vladek
Co-host Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law, noted, “Professor Vladek does an amazing job of explaining changes in the decision-making process of the Supreme Court that affects the lives of millions of Americans without public hearings or written explanations – denying lawyers, lower courts, and the American public an opportunity to understand the legal reasoning of the Court.”
“We are very excited to have Steve Vladek join us on SideBar,” said cohost Mitchel Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law. “His explanation of the recent impact of ‘Shadow Docket’ decisions on voting rights cases should alarm everyone. When the Supreme Court hands down secretive rulings that have the potential of tipping the political balance of Congress or even the selection of President, we all should all stand up and take notice.”
Professor Vladek holds the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, constitutional law, national security law, and military justice. He is the co-host, together with Professor Bobby Chesney, of an award-winning podcast on National Security Law, is editor and author of “One First”, a popular weekly newsletter about the Supreme Court, and serves as CNN’s Supreme Court analyst.
To listen to Professor Vladek’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
