Cloudbric Launches the Bot Protection Rule Set for AWS WAF

Cloudbric launches Bot Protection Rule Set for AWS WAF to enhance web and application security and ensure streamlined operations with efficient bot management.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security solutions, has announced the launch of the Bot Protection Rule Set for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Web Aplication Firewall (AWS WAF), which can proactively block various malicious bots that are continuously evolving. AWS WAF helps protect web applications from attacks by allowing users to configure rules that allow, block, or monitor web requests based on conditions that they define.

Effective bot management is crucial for businesses and organizations utilizing Internet applications. Cloudbric's Bot Protection Rule Set efficiently mitigates traffic generated by bots, such as scrapers, scanners, and crawlers, preventing theft of important information, account takeovers (ATOs), application DDoS attacks, and potential damage to valuable assets. This helps organizations ensure streamlined operations, reduced threats to websites and web applications, and cost savings in infrastructure while providing constant management and updates against emerging risks.

Taejoon Jung, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudbric said, "We are thrilled to launch our Bot Protection Rule Set for AWS WAF, further strengthening security measures for businesses and organizations using AWS. Our objective is to foster a secure digital landscape by delivering comprehensive security solutions that effectively respond to the ever evolving and diverse range of cyber-attacks.”

In addition to the Bot Protection Rule Set, Cloudbric's Managed Rules for AWS WAF include the Tor IP Detection Rule Set, the OWASP Top 10 Rule Set, and the Malicious IP Reputation Rule Set, all available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software.

For businesses seeking advanced rule management and security, Cloudbric offers the Cloudbric WMS (WAF Managed Service), providing dedicated support in independently managing AWS WAF. Learn more at https://www.cloudbric.com/cloudbric-wms.