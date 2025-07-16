Penta Security Wins Frost & Sullivan '2025 Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Recognition'

South Korean Web Application Firewall Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cybersecurity company Penta Security has been honored with the “The South Korea Web Application Firewall Industry” award by global market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies that excel in technological innovation, customer satisfaction, market influence, and long-term strategic vision. Penta Security earned this distinction, ‘South Korean Web Application Firewall Company of the Year’, for its intelligent WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) solution, WAPPLES.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted Penta Security’s achievements, stating "Penta Security has been selected for its exceptional performance in technological innovation, strategic execution, and customer value creation. With years of proven expertise and advanced security technologies, Penta Security’s flagship WAAP solution, WAPPLES, has established itself as the standard in Korea’s web security landscape, delivering outstanding proactive protection capabilities." as the reason for awarding '2025 Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Recognition – The South Korea Web Application Firewall Industry’.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, commented: "The success of WAPPLES, which has expanded across public, fintech, e-commerce, and cloud infrastructure sectors, reflects our relentless innovation to maintain market leadership while responding swiftly to customers’ evolving needs. Today, WAPPLES protects over 700,000 internet businesses and infrastructures in 171 countries worldwide. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to advancing R&D efforts to safeguard even more businesses across the globe."

