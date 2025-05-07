Penta Security Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement for AWS Customers on its Website

Penta Security Buy with AWS

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. By implementing Buy with AWS, Penta Security now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace.

Buy with AWS allows Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to discover and purchase software available in AWS Marketplace from Penta Security’s website. By leveraging Buy with AWS, Penta Security now offers its customers the flexibility to explore and procure software solutions using their AWS accounts from Penta Security’s website, streamlining the purchasing process and accelerating time-to-value. Post-purchase, customers can manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, take advantage of centralized AWS billing, and leverage cost optimization tools.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security commented, “Through integration with Buy with AWS, we have created a more reliable and seamless environment for global customers to experience Penta Security’s Cloudbric security solutions. Moving forward, we will continue to drive innovation to maximize customer convenience and operational efficiency.”

Customers visiting cloudbric.com can see products that are available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage.

