International STEM League and Eisengard AI Launch Partnership with Fully Funded High School Data Analyst Certificate

Eisengard AI and iNSL are breaking down barriers that keep teens out of STEM fields with access to NO CODING data analysis platforms.

A tool like the EisengardAI system lets International STEM League teams collaborate to gather data and create beautiful interactive dashboards to understand and share what they discover” — Jeannie Ruiz, iNSL Executive Director

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International STEM League (iNSL), a global organization dedicated to advancing STEM education, is proud to announce its initiative with the EisengardAI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions. This collaboration aims to promote the concept of Democratizing Data by empowering high school students and their teachers through innovative academic challenges and self-paced online courses.

As part of this partnership, EisengardAI will donate 1000 Data Analyst Courses using an all-in-one platform that “makes working with data fun, easy, empowering, and beautiful, for everyone”. Users create and monetize powerful, data-driven presentations, dashboards, and apps through a no-code drag-n-drop system. The course takes students from the very basics of data to building customized, interactive data-driven dashboards in just a few weeks without coding. The Data Analyst Certificate Course introduces the beauty and usefulness of data in a self-paced course with NO CODING, NO SPREADSHEETS and NO PRIOR EXPERIENCE NEEDED.

“No coding means we can introduce data analysis as the storytelling and decision-making tool without the gatekeeper of learning to code. A tool like the EisengardAI system lets our teams collaborate to gather data and create beautiful interactive dashboards to understand and share what they discover,” says Jeannie Ruiz, Executive Director of the International STEM League.” From prototype testing to surveys or deciding where to attend school after graduation, dashboards turn a stale spreadsheet full of numbers into a tool for visual storytelling. A drag-and-drop platform and artificial intelligence help users pull data from a variety of sources and put it to use in surveys, mobile apps and interactive data dashboards. Think of this course as doing for data what MIT's Scratch and Code.org have done to introduce students to programming.”

"We are thrilled to partner with the International STEM League to foster a culture of data-driven thinking among high school students," said Jeff Trueman, Head of Growth for EisengardAI. "In today's data-centric world, understanding and interpreting data is crucial. Collaborating with iNSL means we can equip young minds with the necessary tools and skills to analyze data effectively and make more informed decisions."

In addition to the online courses, EisengardAI and the International STEM League will introduce the "Dashboard Challenge" as part of the iNSL Esport T.E.A.M.S. (Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math, and Science) Data Driven Academic Challenges. Inspired by popular gaming platforms, this challenge will provide an interactive and engaging environment for students to explore data visualization techniques and create meaningful dashboards. The Dashboard Challenge will enhance students' creativity and problem-solving abilities while honing data analysis skills. Pilot groups included English second language learners, a 72-year-old board member and 15 -18-year-olds in the USA and Brazil.

Jeannie Ruiz, iNSL Executive Director says, “As a GuideStar Platinum Status charitable organization, we carefully evaluate any material or course that affects our learning community. In this case, our Board Chair, 72-year-old Beverly Simmons, took the EisengardAI Data Analyst course and designed the actual competition leaderboard going live this Fall. Esport T.E.A.M.S. participants from NSBE, BDPA, Boys and Girls Clubs and schools are invited to pilot the custom EisengardAI Dashboard to track project submissions and analyze feedback that affects scoring during the Academic Season. My own 15-year-old is taking the course this summer and serious plans to pay for college with custom dashboards and surveys.”

The iNSL Esport T.E.A.M.S. Data Driven Academic Challenges are designed to integrate gaming elements into educational settings, making learning more enjoyable and rewarding for high school students. These challenges aim to bridge the gap between traditional academic subjects and the digital era, fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and data literacy among participants.

"We are excited to collaborate with EisengardAI to accelerate STEM education by Democratizing Data," said Beverly Simmons, Board Chair and one of STEMConnector’s 100 Women Leaders in STEM. "Providing access to high-quality data analysis courses and engaging academic challenges helps us boost data literacy for students. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to launch the next generation of data driven global problem solvers."

The partnership between EisengardAI and the International STEM League represents a significant step towards democratizing access to data analysis skills and promoting STEM education worldwide. Combining cutting-edge technology with innovative educational initiatives will enable high school students and their teachers to unlock the transformative potential of data.

