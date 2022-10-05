International STEM League and NSBE SEEK Are Driving STEM with Esports STEAM T.E.A.M.S.

iNSL TEAMS 2022 Prototype Esports Rigs Embassy funded Dominican Republic camp "test drives" mobile challenge for NSBE SEEK. Mentors Prep For INSL Design Camp Project

Thousand of NSBE students created their own racing wheel and pedal set and connected them to the online iRracing platform.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When NSBE SEEK approached us about customizing a racing-focused experience for its elementary grade programming, we were excited about the opportunity. Development teams have worked through the challenges of virtual learning to offer truly blended experiences,” says Beverly Simmons, iNSL Board Chair and one of STEMConnector’s 100 Women Leaders in STEM. “This year, the SEEK elementary students were able to ‘log in to get hands on’ with a virtual camp that relied on using your hands.”

The International STEM League started as a classroom math program that introduced math modeling through radio-controlled race challenges. Those original classroom challenges expanded to local, regional and national competitions to keep up with students as their skills developed. What started as a classroom project now serves students from pre-kindergarten through professional entrepreneurs in 12 countries on four continents. The developers were highlighted on a national scale when Change the Equation (an Obama-Biden initiative) added The Student Racing Challenge to its very short list of four “scalable and exemplary STEM programs” in the USA.

U.S. embassies and the U.S. State Department fund iNSL Design Sprints around the world, but, according to Executive Director Jeannie Ruiz, working with NSBE SEEK in the USA is still a career highlight.

“We have always flown under the radar,” says Ruiz. “Our engineer-educator teams are the powerhouse behind a lot of national programs at theme parks and racetracks or in school systems. The International STEM League is infused into programs all around you, but we are generally behind the scenes developing curriculum and training. Working with NSBE to put our own name on the program was a great change, and I always love working with NSBE’s motivated and extremely dedicated mentors. I’m looking forward to a similar experience with schools and youth programs this year.”

The International STEM League is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that takes students on a STEM journey from pre-K to professional careers through design-oriented and data-driven problem-solving. The STEAM T.E.A.M.S. grant portal for interested elementary and middle schools opens on October 15th at the iNSLORG website. Public schools and nonprofit after-school programs will find grant details and curriculum connections to help iNSL and its Partners Driving STEM “launch a generation of global problem solvers.”

The International STEM League is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that started with RC cars in math classrooms. As students grew, engineer-educator teams added a curriculum to keep kids and their teachers engaged. Classroom challenges became district events that grew into regional and national competitions. Eventually, Driving STEM became the Student Racing Challenge and then the National STEM League with rovers, graphic design, drones and entrepreneurial challenges. What began as a classroom initiative is now the International STEM League with PreK to Professional programs in 12 countries on 4 continents. iNSL headquarters are now proudly located in Vancouver, Washington, USA. iNSL is now the Recognized STEM Program of iRacing Simulated Motorsports.

About The National Society of Black Engineers

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations in the world. We have birthed hundreds of businesses, trained thousands of corporate leaders, graduated tens of thousands of engineers, and engaged hundreds of thousands of K-12 students in STEM education over our 47-year history, both nationally and abroad. In short, NSBE members, chapters, and supporters are dedicated to increasing the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.

