"I Am Mine Alone," an award-winning film on Muslim women's human rights, now on streaming TV
Habiba (Zina Torab) and Hoot (Richard Douglas Jensen) struggle to maintain a cross-cultural friendship in "I Am Mine Alone."
A heartfelt drama about an Afghan refugee woman's fight to claim her freedom and self-determination.
I Am Mine Alone is a testament to, and a plea for, the rights of Muslim women and girls - especially in Afghanistan.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning movie about the plight of Aghan women refugees has just been released to streaming TV on Amazon Prime, VUDU and Fawesome.
"I Am Mine Alone" is a heartfelt drama about an Afghan refugee woman named Habiba who escapes the Taliban and comes to the United States to claim her freedom from patriarchy and claim her right to determine the course of her own life.
Iranian film star Zina Torab ("Azizam") plays Habiba, and Richard Douglas Jensen ("No Man's Law") plays Hoot.
U.S. Immigration places Habiba with Hoot, a lonely Alabama goat farmer, who helps her by giving her a job as a housekeeper. They have nothing in common. He is a simple widower who farms goats in Baptist Alabama, and she is a Shia Muslim woman wearing a traditional hijab.
After a difficult initial interaction, Habiba reveals that wants to be a schoolteacher, a job she held during the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan. She taught at a girl’s school, which the Taliban forbids, thus she is marked for death.
Hoot takes Habiba to a local community college where she is welcomed and given the chance to get a GED and enter college.
Hoot’s kindness to Habiba begins to forge a bond between the two unlikely friends, but Habiba has a secret which could doom her chances at a better life – a secret she is afraid to reveal and risk deportation back to the clutches of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
“I Am Mine Alone” was written, produced and directed by Jensen for Poverty Row Pictures in Alabama. The film is distributed worldwide by ITN Distribution.
Shot in Alabama and Afghanistan in 2022, “I Am Mine Alone” was a finalist at Cannes World Film Festival.
The film swept the Istanbul Film Awards in 2022 winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (Jensen) and Best Actress (Torab). The sweep continued when “I Am Mine Alone” took all the major awards at Bhutan’s Druk International Film Festival, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Actor (Jensen) and Best Actress (Torab). The film swept the Black Swan Film International Film Festival in Kolkata, India by winning all of the Critic’s Choice Awards for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor (Michael V. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Emma Hayley Jensen). Richard Douglas Jensen also won Best Actor at River Atreyee Film Festival in India and at the World Film Carnival in Singapore.
“I Am Mine Alone” was released during the worldwide, viral outrage over the violence against Muslim women in Iran who took off their hijabs in protest. The timeliness of the film resulted in the film winning the Human Rights Award at the Madonie (Italy) Film Festival; winning Best Social Justice Film and Best Islamic Film at the Istanbul Film Awards; winning Best Film on Women at Druk International Film Festival; winning Best Film on Women at Black Swan International Film Festival; and winning Best Human Rights Film at Kiez Berlin Film Festival.
“I Am Mine Alone” is a moving testament to, and a plea for, the rights of Muslim women and girls – especially in Afghanistan.
"I Am Mine Alone" trailer