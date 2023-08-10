SRT Announces High-Availability Edition of Titan SFTP Server

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced the release of Titan SFTP Server High Availability (HA).

Titan SFTP Server, known for performance and reliability, is driving even greater uptime with the HA release. With native clustering support, Titan HA servers can reside in different geographic locations, or clustered across on-premises and cloud platforms. This ensures taking servers offline for maintenance or backup has zero impact on operations.

The unique, multi-site clustering capability also creates a secure disaster recovery setup. Performance is enhanced by avoiding the need to sync files across servers, accessing all files from a single repository that can reside in the location or cloud platform of the customer’s choice.

“We have over 500 customers with multiple Titan Servers – some running nearly 300 servers,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “The ability to offer native clustering across multiple sites and cloud platforms enables us to best support our largest customers, most of whom have mission-critical operations. The innate disaster recovery has been a very positive advancement for our multi-national customers.”

SRT offers expert consulting services to assist customers with optimal clustered, multi-site configurations, and to help customers optimize the expenditures for running some of those servers in the cloud.

Titan SFTP Server HA is available for immediate download and offers a free trial in Azure and AWS marketplaces.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit an organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

Committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens evaluation effort, SRT is open about pricing, does not demand personal details to try the software and requires no multi-year commitments.

SRT solutions are not constrained by tech debt and are built and maintained using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.