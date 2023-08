New Haven Barracks- Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5003108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 10, 2023 at 1122 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Hart

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Giovanna Lepore

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaling damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

Passenger: Judith Wade

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

INJURIES: Yes, minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Hwy in the area of River Rd. in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed Christopher Hart (33) of Fair Haven was driving a Boondock Motors Kenworth tow truck north, following behind a Toyota Prius being operated by Giovanna Lapore (71) of Jericho. Hart failed to maintain a reasonable distance between his tow truck and Lapore’s Prius. Ultimately, Hart drove his tow truck into the back of Lapore’s Prius, forcing it off the road and down into a ditch.

Minor injuries were sustained by passenger Judith Wade (81) of Jericho. No other injuries were reported. Troopers were assisted on scene by New Haven Fire Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.

Hart was issued a VCVC for the offense Following Too Closely, T. 23 VSA 1039. This holds a 3 point and $220 waiver penalty. Additional charges pending.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1039

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.