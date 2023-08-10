The Sporn Company To Showcase An Industry-First Pet Product at SuperZoo 2023

Sporn Logo Sporn Child Co-Walk Harness Patent Image of Sporn Child Co-Walk Harness

The Sporn Company is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at SuperZoo 2023 held in Las Vegas from August 16th to 18th.

I specifically designed the Sporn Child Co-Walk™ Training Leash with the pet in mind, as dogs tend to feel comfortable in packs; thus, getting the whole family involved in the walking experience.” — Joseph Sporn, CEO of The Sporn Company