The Sporn Company To Showcase An Industry-First Pet Product at SuperZoo 2023
The Sporn Company is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at SuperZoo 2023 held in Las Vegas from August 16th to 18th.
I specifically designed the Sporn Child Co-Walk™ Training Leash with the pet in mind, as dogs tend to feel comfortable in packs; thus, getting the whole family involved in the walking experience.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sporn Company, a leading innovator in the pet industry, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor in booth #6769 at SuperZoo 2023, the premier pet retail event, held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 16th to August 18th.
— Joseph Sporn, CEO of The Sporn Company
This year, SuperZoo attendees will be some of the first to get a peek at The Sporn Company’s innovative dog harness that is sure to revolutionize the dog-walking experience for families with young children. The CEO and owner, Joseph Sporn, will personally attend the event, underscoring the importance of his products and his commitment to the pet industry.
The Sporn Company will be showcasing its industry-first, internationally patent-pending, Sporn Child Co-Walk™ Training Leash among other products. This first-of-its-kind design allows children to safely walk their dogs while with an adult. Children can use their handle to assist in holding the leash, while adults remain in total control using the main handle to ensure the safety of both the child and the dog.
“I genuinely love dogs and children, “ said Sporn. “This is why I specifically designed the Sporn Child Co-Walk™ Training Leash with the pet in mind, as dogs tend to feel comfortable in packs; thus, getting the whole family involved in the walking experience enhances the bond between pets and their families.”
Attendees at SuperZoo 2023 will have the chance to see the Sporn Child Co-Walk™ Training Leash up close, along with the other patent-pending The Sporn Company dog harnesses. The Sporn Company’s booth #6769 will be a must-visit location for any third-party vendor seeking to stay competitive in the pet retail industry.
The Sporn Company invites all attendees to visit their booth, meet Joseph Sporn, and experience first-hand how their new line of products can revolutionize their pet retail offerings, all while strengthening the bond between pets and their owners.
About The Sporn Company:
The Sporn Company is an award-winning company recognized for its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality products for pets. The Sporn Company continuously seeks to improve the lives of pets and their owners with each product they develop and release. Joseph S. Sporn, founder and CEO, of The Sporn Company has a rich history in the pet industry. He created the first dog daycare, Yuppie Puppy Pet Care, in 1987 in New York City.
