THE SPORN COMPANY PRESENTS AN EXCITING NEW RANGE OF DOG HARNESSES AND ACCESSORIES

NEW YORK, NY, August 2, 2023 – The Sporn Company, a pioneer in the realm of innovative and top-notch pet products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its expanded line of dog harnesses and matching accessories. This series of avant-garde products promises to completely reinvent dog walking and training, turning it into an experience of comfort, control, and enjoyment for both dogs and their owners.
The Sporn Company is introducing a suite of unique accessories such as the Run-Together Jogging Belt Leash, the Heel-X Dog Leash, the Ultimate Leash All-In-One, the Sling-to-Belt Sporty ProWalker Pack, and the Child Co-Walk Training Leash. Each of these accessories further augments the dog walking experience, catering to various aspects of a pet's life.
"Our new line of dog harnesses and the accompanying accessories represents years of dedicated research and innovation to develop products that truly meet the needs of dogs and their owners," said Joseph Sporn, CEO of The Sporn Company. "We are committed to creating products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners, and with this launch, we have made a significant advancement in our mission."
Unlike traditional harnesses and leashes, Sporn’s new offerings are designed to ensure ease and comfort during running, walking, or training sessions. Harnesses are available in a variety of sizes and are perfect for every breed. Mr. Sporn personally designed the interior of the innovative Sling-to-Belt bag. His unique doodling, adds a dash of personal flair to each bag, underlining his hands-on approach to creating stylish yet functional accessories.
Constructed from durable and high-quality materials, the new line of dog harnesses and accessories assures longevity and resilience. The aesthetic design adds a stylish element, taking the dog-walking experience to another level.
The new line of dog harnesses and accessories are now available for purchase online at their newly designed website.
For more information about the new line of dog harnesses, accessories, or other The Sporn Company products, visit www.sporn.com or reach out to our customer service at (800) 223–1140 or via email at info@sporn.com.
About The Sporn Company:
The Sporn Company is an award-winning company recognized for its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality products for pets. The Sporn Company continuously seeks to improve the lives of pets and their owners with each product they develop and release.
Grace Wang
The Sporn Company
+1 917-971-3609
gwang@sporn.com
