Premier BPO Welcomes New Business Development Director
US Outsourcing Company Adds Industry Veteran with 40 Years Experience
It’s not just industry expertise that suffices now, our clients know that our expertise spans across industries and provides a wider lens within a specific business function.”NEW YORK, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a leading provider of co-sourcing solutions with clients across 18 geographies, announced the appointment of the new U.S. Business Development Director for the company. With his extensive industry experience, Ken Gary’s addition to the team signifies a strategic move to further strengthen Premier BPO's position as a trusted partner to become a seamless extension of their client’s business processes.
— Ken Gary, Business Development Director
Despite the challenges in the US labor market, inflation post-pandemic, and increasing interest rates, Premier BPO has achieved remarkable growth, doubling its revenue in the past year. Expanding its portfolio of clients across various industries, Premier BPO is now bolstering its capabilities with the expertise of Ken, a seasoned professional with nearly 4 decades of experience in the field.
Ken will play a pivotal role in nurturing relationships with existing clients and identifying opportunities with new clients. Leveraging Premier BPO's co-sourcing model, he will deliver innovative solutions tailored to address the unique needs of each client.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ken aboard. His extensive knowledge brings a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to Premier BPO. With his skill set, we aim to drive growth and provide value to our clients in every location.” commented Dave Shapiro, COO at Premier BPO.
Expressing his excitement about joining Premier BPO, Ken stated,
"I am honored to be a part of this talented and driven team at Premier BPO. By leveraging the company's global workforce and expertise, I look forward to building strong relationships with clients and offering tailored solutions to meet their urgent demands."
When discussing the latest challenges in an outsourcing model, he emphasized the increasing complexity of business processes and the need for subject matter expertise across all domains. "It’s not just industry expertise that suffices now, our clients know that our expertise spans across industries and provides a wider lens within a specific business function.” Added Ken.
He highlighted Premier BPO's ability to augment services through its various operational centers, effectively addressing labor challenges and talent shortages. The company anticipates growth in industries with the greatest need for human interaction, such as e-commerce, insurance, healthcare, and financial services.
In anticipation of his role at Premier BPO, Ken expressed enthusiasm for the company's energy, access to senior management, and entrepreneurial nature; all of which enable the company to provide bespoke services to clients. He also shared his previous experiences in the Philippines, expressing a keen interest in exploring other locations.
"I am excited about the existing resources and tools at Premier BPO. With these advantages, we are poised to gain a competitive edge and hit the ground running. The entrepreneurial nature of the company is particularly appealing to me, as it presents an opportunity to navigate and drive the future of the company with an innovative approach." said Ken.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
For media inquiries and further information about Premier BPO, please contact:
media@premierbpo.com
Media Team
Premier BPO
+1 931-551-8888
email us here