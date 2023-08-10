Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,433 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Assets Provide Firefighting Support to Maui and Hawaii Islands

The U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade deployed two UH-60 Blackhawks and one CH-47 Chinook to Hawaii Island to conduct firefighting operations.

Additionally, U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 sent MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue operations.

USINDOPACOM forces stand ready to assist as requested by the State of Hawaii and the Hawaii National Guard. We offer deepest condolences to those families and communities that have been devastated by the destructive wildfires.

Our hearts and thoughts are with the people of Hawaii and with first responders as they fight the wildfires.

You just read:

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Assets Provide Firefighting Support to Maui and Hawaii Islands

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more