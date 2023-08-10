U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Assets Provide Firefighting Support to Maui and Hawaii Islands

The U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade deployed two UH-60 Blackhawks and one CH-47 Chinook to Hawaii Island to conduct firefighting operations.

Additionally, U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 sent MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue operations.

USINDOPACOM forces stand ready to assist as requested by the State of Hawaii and the Hawaii National Guard. We offer deepest condolences to those families and communities that have been devastated by the destructive wildfires.

Our hearts and thoughts are with the people of Hawaii and with first responders as they fight the wildfires.