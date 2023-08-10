ASKA™ A5 flying car will drive on the road at Monterey Car Week
ASKA™ A5 4-seater drive & fly eVTOL will perform driving demonstrations and be showcased at the Motorlux and Exotics on Broadway eventsMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASKA™ A5, the world’s first flying car to start the type certification process with the FAA, will be an exhibitor and sponsor at world famous Monterey Car Week, August 11 - 20, 2023 in Monterey, California. The size of an SUV, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is a drive & fly eVTOL that can travel by road and air.
On August 16th, ASKA™ A5 will be displayed at Motorlux (formerly known as Motorworks Revival) hosted by Hagerty, an exclusive event at the Monterey Jet Center that showcases luxurious private jets and vintage cars.
On August 19th, ASKA™ A5 will have a special exhibit space at Exotics on Broadway in Seaside, from 1PM to 6PM. This event, open to the public, features exotic and supercars and is the largest single day attended event during Monterey Car Week.
The ASKA™ A5 has been in the media spotlight for the past several months. The full-scale prototype of the ASKA™ A5 successfully completed its first airborne tests, lifting vertically with hovered thrust while the vehicle was tethered to the ground.
The tethered flight test is the latest in a series of achievements:
- On June 30th, 2023 the company reported that ASKA™ A5 had received Certificate of Authorization (COA) and Special Airworthiness Certification by the FAA.
- A5 received authorization to drive on public roads from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and has successfully logged more than 300 miles of road testing around Silicon Valley.
“We are looking forward to presenting the latest capabilities of the ASKA™ A5 at Monterey Car Week because luxury car owners, looking for the next big thing, are attracted by the A5’s ability to drive on the road and fly like a plane,” stated Guy Kaplinsky, CEO/Cofounder.
ASKA had previously exhibited at Monterey Car Week so attendees can see how the ASKA™ A5 has advanced to a fully-functional prototype.
“This year will be very exciting – ASKA™ A5 is driving on the road like a car and can open and close its wings. This is an opportunity to showcase the A5 and explain how air mobility can improve quality of life and reduce travel time,” explained Maki Kaplinsky, CoFounder/Chair & COO.
The size of an SUV, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is a drive & fly eVTOL that can travel by road and air. The vehicle is designed for the highest level of safety, a key factor that has enabled the company to make positive progress with the FAA toward type certification.
- Dual hybrid energy supply: ASKA is hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries in-flight. Uses premium gasoline available from today’s gas stations
- Large aerodynamic wings, optimized for safe landing with ability to glide
- Six independent motor systems for flight
- Sufficient reserve flight time to meet FAA safety requirement
- Ballistic parachute
- 4-seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers)
- Capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways
- Max flight range 250 miles
- Airspeed up to 150mph
ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as parking, charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, for a seamless integration into city and suburban landscapes. The vehicle fits in standard parking spaces, it can be charged at home and EV charging stations, and the range extender engine runs on premium gasoline purchased at existing automotive gas stations.
Pre-order reservations launched in 2021 and the company has already secured $50M in pre-orders of the ASKA™ A5.
About ASKA
ASKA is an air mobility company headquartered in Mountain View, California that is developing the ASKA™️ A5 drive & fly eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), a real flying car.
ASKA™️ A5, the world’s first drive & fly eVTOL, enables people to move faster and greener with the comfort of door to door travel, making the maximum use of the existing infrastructure. The four-seater ASKA™️ A5 drives on the road like a car, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies as an aircraft.
The company signed a five-year Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2020 to advance their participation in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign (AAM), jointly organized with the FAA.
The company was founded in 2018 by Maki and Guy Kaplinsky, experienced technology entrepreneurs. Their previous startup, IQP Corporation, was an early innovator in the Internet of Things and acquired by GE in 2017.
