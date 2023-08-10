ASKA™ A5 flying car will drive on the road at Monterey Car Week

About

ASKA is an air mobility company, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. The founders' mission is to free people from traffic and provide a better world with high quality of life. The ASKA™ A5 is a real flying car that enables people to move faster, safer and greener with the comfort of door to door travel. ASKA has developed the world’s first drive and fly eVTOL, the ASKA™ A5, a real flying car. The size of an SUV, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is a drive & fly eVTOL that can travel by road and air. The vehicle is designed for the highest level of safety, a key factor that has enabled the company to make positive progress with the FAA toward type certification. - Dual hybrid energy supply: ASKA is hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries in-flight. Uses premium gasoline available from today’s gas stations - Large Aerodynamic wings, optimized for safe landing with ability to glide - Six independent motor systems for flight - Sufficient reserve flight time to meet FAA safety requirement - Ballistic parachute - 4 seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers) - Capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways - Max flight range 250 miles - Airspeed up to 150mph The company has signed a five-year Space Act Agreement to advance its participation in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, jointly organized with the FAA. ASKA is the first company to start the type certification process with the FAA as a drive and fly eVTOL. Type certification signifies a design is in compliance with applicable airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emissions standards. Since 2022 ASKA has performed successful ground testing and in Q1/2023 began conducting on-street driving tests. In June 2023, ASKA received Special Airworthiness Certification from the FAA. This Special Airworthiness Certificate signals that ASKA™ A5 has successfully met all FAA safety requirements. The next milestone will be G-1 status. We welcome questions from journalists, please contact us at info (@) askafly.com

