ASKA™ A5 Flying Car achieves major flight testing milestone after receiving FAA’s Special Airworthiness Certification
ASKA™ A5 flying car successfully completed its first airborne testsMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Valley air mobility company ASKA announced that a full-scale prototype of the ASKA™ A5 flying car successfully completed its first airborne tests, lifting from a California airfield with hovered thrust while the vehicle was tethered to the ground.
The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first flying car that can travel by road and air with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. The drive & fly eVTOL is designed with maximum safety standards and a 250 mile flight range. On June 30th, 2023 the company reported that the A5 had achieved Certificate of Authorization (COA) and Special Airworthiness Certification by the FAA. ASKA™ A5 is also the world’s first flying car to start the type certification process with the FAA.
ASKA™ A5 received authorization to drive on public roads from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and that the company has successfully conducted more than 300 miles of road testing with the ASKA™ A5 around Silicon Valley.
Guy Kaplinsky, CEO/Cofounder, stated: “It was an incredible feeling of accomplishment for the team to reach this new milestone. This moment represents a giant leap for the Aviation and Automotive industries. Having accomplished the first series of hover flight testing as well as driving testing, ASKA is a pioneer in the field of electric flying cars with VTOL capabilities.”
ASKA™ A5 is not only capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) from a helipad or vertiport, the vehicle can also perform an energy-efficient short takeoff and landing (STOL) from the runway using the in-wheel motors, thrust from the props and aerodynamic wings.
Maki Kaplinsky, CoFounder/Chair & COO, commented on the A5’s next steps towards commercialization in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. “This first lift-off was a true accomplishment and years of engineering design and analysis became a reality. A5 successfully lifted off and maintained thrust hover status. We are closely working with the FAA to ensure continued excellent progress with our flight testing. We will continue the optimization of hovering and VTOL. The next phase will be working toward transition into cruise and STOL.”
ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as parking, charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, for a seamless integration into city and suburban landscapes. The vehicle fits in standard parking spaces, it can be charged at home and EV charging stations, and the range extender engine runs on premium gasoline purchased at existing automotive gas stations.
Basic specifications:
- Dual hybrid energy supply: ASKA is hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries in-flight. Uses premium gasoline available from today’s gas stations
- Large Aerodynamic wings, optimized for safe landing with ability to glide
- Six independent motor systems for flight
- Sufficient reserve flight time to meet FAA safety requirement
- Ballistic parachute
- 4-seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers)
- Capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways
- Max flight range 250 miles
- Airspeed up to 150mph
Pre-order reservations launched in 2021 and the company has already secured $50M in pre-orders.
About ASKA
ASKA is an air mobility company headquartered in Mountain View, California that is developing the ASKA™️ A5 drive & fly eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), a real flying car.
ASKA™️ A5, the world’s first drive & fly eVTOL, enables people to move faster and greener with the comfort of door to door travel, making the maximum use of the existing infrastructure. The four-seater ASKA™️ A5 drives on the road like a car, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies as an aircraft.
The company signed a five-year Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2020 to advance their participation in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign (AAM), jointly organized with the FAA.
The company was founded in 2018 by Maki and Guy Kaplinsky, experienced technology entrepreneurs. Their previous startup, IQP Corporation, was an early innovator in the Internet of Things and acquired by GE in 2017.
