PUBLIC NOTICE: Hunting Season Variance Granted

August 10, 2023

Pursuant to LAC 7: XXI.1719(A), farm-raised white-tailed deer may be harvested by killing from October 1 thought January 31. LAC 7:XXI.1719(C) authorizes the Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry to establish, by written order, variances of these dates as the commissioner deems necessary to carry out the purposes of R.S. 3:3101-3108.

In light of the foregoing, and in consideration of its application for a variance, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, has authorized Makcar Holdings, L.L.C., License No. 1001, 1891 Kidron Road, Harrisonburg, LA 71340, through its owner, Ross Sampey, to open its hunting grounds for the purpose of harvesting farm-raised white-tailed deer from August 15, 2023, until September 30, 2023.

This notice will be published in the next issue of the Louisiana Register, in accordance with LAC 7:XXI.1719(C).