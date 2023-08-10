EGR USA Introduces New Electric RollTrac™ Tonneau for 2023+ Short Box Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 Pickups
The EGR RollTrac™ electric, retractable bed cover operates with the touch of a button and is now available for the 2023+ Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 short-bed.
First electric tonneau for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 short bed that integrates with the vehicle’s central locking system and operates with key fob
We are very excited to be the first to bring an all-electric, premium bed cover to market that integrates with the vehicle’s central locking system for the Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 short-bed.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES , August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – In response to consumer demand, EGR USA, a manufacturer of precision-engineered truck accessories including the award-winning EGR RollTrac™ electric retractable bed cover, now offers this same premium bed cover for the short-box (5’ 9”) 2023+ Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. Short-bed pickups are increasingly popular and EGR USA is pleased to offer the first electric bed cover on the market that works with the vehicle’s central locking system and operates with the use of the vehicle’s key fob for 2023+ Silverado and Sierra 1500 short-bed models.
— Justin MacLauchlan, EGR North American Aftermarket Director of Marketing
Developed with the same OE fit and a sleek, luxurious black powder coat finish as the company’s original electric RollTrac for the Jeep Gladiator, this bed cover also features an all-aluminum slat construction that is weather-resistant and easy to maintain. Proven to withstand the harshest elements in all climate conditions, the EGR electric RollTrac offers unparalleled bed security to protect valuable cargo. Backed by ten international patents and designed specifically to have an OE fit, the EGR RollTrac electric bed cover is designed to integrate with the truck’s remote central locking and can be activated by the vehicle’s remote key fob or onboard buttons. The smart ECU and multi-speed gearbox coupled with anti-pinch technology provides for variable speed control and safe operation without risk of harm to cargo contents or the user. With the simple push of a button, the tonneau rolls into a compact, concave weather-resistant canister designed to maximize bed space.
Justin MacLauchlan, EGR North American Aftermarket Director of Marketing, says, “We are very excited to be the first to bring an all-electric, premium bed cover to market that integrates with the vehicle’s central locking system for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 short-bed. Throughout the year, we’ve had the opportunity to meet with lots of truck owners at events that have asked for an electric model for this fitment. We are proud to offer the electric model in time for the 2023 SEMA Show.”
For more information about the EGR Electric RollTrac for the Short-Box Silverado or Sierra (SKU: RT039603E), visit www.egrusa.com, view this video, or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA’s full line of precision engineered truck accessories at the 2023 SEMA Show visit booth #57103 in the Trucks, SUVs and Off-Road section of the West Hall.
Leslie Allen
Martin & Company
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
