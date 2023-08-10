Westminster / Two Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1005371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at approximately 2:37 PM
STREET: Interstate 91 (I-91) S. Mile Marker 5
TOWN: Guilford, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jean Brosseau
AGE: 81
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage
INJURIES: Moderate
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cathy Vargas
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Spark
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-motor vehicle crash on I-91 S at MM 5 in the Town of Guilford. Investigation revealed Brosseau was traveling southbound on I-91 when she attempted to make a U-turn around after pulling over onto the right-hand shoulder. When Brosseau attempted this, she was struck by Vargas which caused Brosseau to roll over. Both operators were transported to Brattleboro Hospital with injuries. Brosseau was later transported to UMass Worchester Hospital for recovery.
Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by the Guilford Fire Department and Rescue Inc. Ambulance. The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and drive the speed limit.