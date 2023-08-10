Westminster / Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B1005371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at approximately 2:37 PM

STREET: Interstate 91 (I-91) S. Mile Marker 5

TOWN: Guilford, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jean Brosseau

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage

INJURIES: Moderate

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cathy Vargas

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Spark

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-motor vehicle crash on I-91 S at MM 5 in the Town of Guilford. Investigation revealed Brosseau was traveling southbound on I-91 when she attempted to make a U-turn around after pulling over onto the right-hand shoulder. When Brosseau attempted this, she was struck by Vargas which caused Brosseau to roll over. Both operators were transported to Brattleboro Hospital with injuries. Brosseau was later transported to UMass Worchester Hospital for recovery.

Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by the Guilford Fire Department and Rescue Inc. Ambulance. The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and drive the speed limit.