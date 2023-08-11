Surging Demand for Dental Implant Procedures Drives Growth in Europe's Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Expansion

The long-term growth of the market will be driven by demographic factors, educational and technological development, consolidation and partnerships between dental companies and providers.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the European Market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. The expansion of the overall market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes (DBGS) and biomaterials is propelled by consistent demand for dental implant procedures. Although the dental implant market is more advanced in Europe compared to the dental biomaterials market, the broader acceptance of dental grafts and biomaterials is on the rise due to advancements in dental implantology and the creation of novel treatment approaches.

According to iData's 2023 European Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Suite of Market Reports, the overall market reached a valuation of just over €319.3 million in 2022 and is projected to experience slight growth throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of over €411.6 million by 2029 through a cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Overall, the long-term growth of the market will be driven by demographic factors, educational and technological development, consolidation and partnerships between dental companies and providers, as well as manufacturers focused on biomaterials and dental implant manufacturers. This comprehensive report suite provides insights into various aspects of the markets, including: unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and other relevant information.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation spanning across 10 countries (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia, Austria, Switzerland, and Portugal) with segmentation coverage over the following markets: Dental bone graft substitutes (DBGSs), dental growth factors, dental barrier membranes (DBMs), local antimicrobial periodontal treatment and dental soft tissue regeneration.

In 2022, the dental bone graft substitute market in Europe saw Geistlich grasp the leading market share position, ​​driven by its leading shares in the DBGS and DBM segments. The company's dominance in the DBGS market is exclusively attributed to its robust foothold in the xenograft segment. It accounted for more than half of the total market value within the xenograft category. botiss biomaterials secured the second-largest portion in the overall DBGS and biomaterials market. This achievement is bolstered by its strategic partnership with the Straumann Group. The two firms have maintained a collaborative relationship since 2014, and in July 2018, Straumann Group acquired a 30% ownership stake in botiss biomaterials. The prominent role that Straumann holds in the European dental implant market aligns harmoniously with botiss' robust standing in the DBGS market.ZimVie secured the third-highest position among competitors within the complete DBGS and biomaterials market. This accomplishment was propelled by its notable influence in the European segments of bone graft substitutes, dental membranes, and dental soft tissue regeneration.

ACE SOUTHERN, Gengigel, Aftamed, Ghima, Aminogam, Halma, Augma Biomaterials, Healon GV, BEGO, Henry Schein, Bicon Dental Implants, Heraeus, BIOBank, Keramat, BioC, Keystone Dental, BioHorizons, LifeNet Health, Biomatlante, Ligosan, Bioteck, Medosis, botiss biomaterials, MegaGen, Cervitec Plus, Neoss, Chlo-Site, non-profit tissue banks, Citagenix, Noraker, Datum Dental, Orthocell, Degradable Solutions, Osstem Implant, Dentegris, OT Medical, Dentomycin, PerioChip, Dentsply Sirona, Purgo, DIZG, Resorba, EC40, Salvin, Elyzol, Straumann Group, Envista, Tecnoss Dental, Geistlich, and ZimVie

