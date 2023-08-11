Recruiting for Good is Rewarding 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift in Miami
Recruiting for Good launches 'Sweet Fan Trips.' Rewarding fans who help us fund Girls Design Tomorrow; all-inclusive trips to experience the best US concerts.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our Sweet Taylor Swift Trip was inspired by three sisters and ‘Swifties’ who work on our Girls Design Tomorrow program and love Taylor Swift. We're rewarding 10 trips to 2024 concerts in Miami."
Fans participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward to help fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' and earn our all-inclusive weekend trip to experience (gift and share) the best concert. Recruiting for Good is rewarding Taylor Swift Tickets thru First Choice Tickets (in business for 34 years).
All-Inclusive Sweet Fan Trips (Travel The World...Watch Women Play!)
1. 2 Night Stay at The Sweetest Hotel (or $1,000 for Airbnb).
2. $1500 for concert tickets (perfect for sharing, or gifting).
3. 3 Sweet $250 Gift Cards (Choose 2); Airfare, Fan Merch, or Rideshare.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kenny Owner of First Choice Tickets and I attended high school, traveled the world together, and whenever I need tickets I hire him to find me the sweetest tickets; so I can Party for Good!"
Sweet Fan Trips are perfectly designed for US Fans who love to support Girl Causes and Party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn our all-inclusive party trips to experience the sweetest music concerts (with world's best female performers, who are also role models) in LA, Miami, New Orleans, NY, and Vegas. Trips include 2 nights at The Sweetest Hotel (or $1000 gift card for Airbnb), $1500 Gift Card for Concert Tickets, and 3 Sweet $250 Gift Cards (Choose 2); Airfare, Fan Merch, or Rideshare. To learn more visit www.SweetFanTrips.com Travel The World Watch Women Play!
"We're Rewarding Just 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift on 10-20-24 in Miami. Participate today to earn your sweet trip!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding tickets thru; First Choice Tickets an A+ rated BBB company in business for 34 years. We are A+ Google rated and members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org) to learn more about First Choice visit www.4tix.com
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
