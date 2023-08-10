Annual Public Notice for the USDA Child Nutrition Programs (8/9/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has announced the household income guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch

Program, School Breakfast Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program through a public notice. The income guidelines are effective from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

The Free School Meals for Kids program signed by Gov. Tim Walz in March provides students attending schools in Minnesota that participate in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program one breakfast and one lunch at no cost at school.

The USDA income guidelines announced today are used by schools for federal reimbursement purposes. Schools and institutions that provide child or adult care provide the form to apply for free or reduced-price meals.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is distributing the public notice on behalf of schools, childcare centers, family childcare sponsoring organizations, adult care centers, and other organizations that participate in these USDA programs:

National School Lunch Program

School Breakfast Program

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Download the public notice. Federal regulations for these programs require the notice to be provided to local media so that, when possible, it may be printed as a public service to readers.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact MDE – Nutrition Program Services at (651) 582-8526, 1-800-366-8922 (Minnesota Toll-free) or mde.fns@state.mn.us.

MDE requests the public notice be posted in the appropriate section of the printed or electronic material.

Disclaimer: This request should not be deemed as an offer for or acceptance of any contract to publish, nor shall this request be deemed an authorization for payment.

###