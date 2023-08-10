END OF SUMMER TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

August 10, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa - Last year, during the final weeks of summer (August 1-September 4, 2022), there were 40 traffic fatalities in Iowa; 30% of those fatalities were alcohol/drug related*. To prevent future tragedies, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with law enforcement to decrease impaired driving. August 18- September 4, agencies across the state will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement project. You’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk/drugged drivers off the road. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of summer, make sure you plan to do it safely.

“We want drivers to understand it’s law enforcement’s first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead,” says GTSB’s Law Enforcement Liaison Randy Kunert. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to spread the message that impaired driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely; designate a sober driver or call a taxi/rideshare. If available, use your community’s sober ride program. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

Find graphics to support our message here.

Source: IDOT *Preliminary Holiday Traffic Fatality Data, NHTSA

