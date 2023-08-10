SHREVEPORT AUTHOR RELEASES BOOK FOUR OF HER CURVY GIRL SERIES
Inspired by her love for curvy girls, author Danyelle Scroggins, has written her fourth curvy girls holiday book entitled: “Happy For Christmas.”
Your size does not determine your worth, and it's your personality that truly matters. By staying positive, learning to love yourself, and remaining open, love will inevitably find its way to you.”SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA , USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where diversity and self-acceptance are gaining prominence, author Danyelle Scroggins delivers an empowering message through her latest book series, “The Curvy Girls Holiday Series.” With the debut novel “Happy For Christmas,” Scroggins embarks on a journey to inspire women to embrace their bodies and love themselves unconditionally.
— Danyelle Scroggins
As a curvy woman herself, Scroggins understands the challenges and stereotypes that curvy women face. Her series is a testament to the fact that size should never be a barrier to finding love and happiness. “I wrote this particular series because there are curvy women all over the world,” she explains. “Your size does not determine your worth, and it's your personality that truly matters. By staying positive, learning to love yourself, and remaining open, love will inevitably find its way to you.”
The central theme of the series revolves around curvy women who are cherished by men for who they are, without any reservations. “I wanted women to realize that the only thing holding them back from their desired life is self-doubt,” says Scroggins. “Whether it's love, fulfillment, or happiness, believing that you deserve it is the key. This is the essence of faith – having unwavering confidence in your desires.”
“Happy For Christmas,” the inaugural book of the series, narrates the story of a curvy girl who has held a deep affection for a man since her youth. Despite his newfound interest in her, she grapples with the idea of investing her love in someone she believes will require constant prayer. The book underscores the importance of self-love, discerning prayers, and trusting in a higher power.
Other titles in “The Curvy Girls Holiday Series”include “His For Christmas,” “Hope For Christmas,” and “Home For Christmas,” each weaving stories of empowerment, love, and growth.
Danyelle Scroggins is a versatile author, contributing to both Christian fiction and nonfiction genres. Under the pen name D. L. Quaker, she also enriches the world of children's literature. Learn more about the author and her works by visiting www.danyellescroggins.com.
“Happy For Christmas” and the entire “The Curvy Girls Holiday Series” are available for purchase on Amazon at https://bit.ly/HappyForChristmas. Join the movement towards self-love, acceptance, and the pursuit of happiness by diving into these captivating narratives.
