SHREVEPORT AUTHOR RELEASES SECOND CHILDREN'S BOOK
Inspired by her three children, author D. L. Quaker, has written her second children’s book entitled: “Why We Go To Church.”SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inspired by her three children, author D. L. Quaker, has written her second children’s book entitled: “Why We Go To Church.”
“As a pastor and having to teach my children, I thought it would be something wonderful to give other parents, who may or may not be experiencing their child’s questioning phase, a solid response for why Christians attend church.”
“I wanted children to understand even though churches around the world experienced closed doors during the pandemic, it does not mean that coming together is not important or still needed. If children discover why we participate in the institution as the church, I believe it will validate in their minds good reasoning and will stick with them when they are old.”
“Why We Go To Church,” tells the story of a Christian family with an older daughter named Rai, who does not want to go to church. The parents, together with Rai, and the two younger children, Dobbie and DJ, sit down for an intimate discussion of why going to church is essential.
By the time their family conversation was over, Rai has discovered that church was more than just a place to go on Sunday. The church is where we build faith, praise God, and the love of God spreads abroad from person to person.
D. L. Quaker is the pen name of author Danyelle Scroggins who writes other Christian fiction and nonfiction books. You can find out more about the author by visiting www.danyellescroggins.com.
The books is available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092W76LYW.
