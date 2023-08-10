GAF Master Elite Roofers, J&J Roofing & Construction Expands Service Areas Into Cowlitz County In Washington State And Washington County In Oregon

Vancouver, WA – J&J Roofing & Construction, a team of GAF Master Elite Roofers who can assist customers with any roofing project from basic roof repairs to a complete roof replacement, is happy to announce that it is now expanding its service areas into Cowlitz County in Washington State and Washington County in Oregon.

Due to recent company growth and more of its team members acquiring the highly esteemed GAF Master Elite Roofers certification, which less than 2% of roofers nationwide have the skill to earn, J&J Roofing & Construction wanted to offer its high-quality services and unrivaled 50-year roofing warranty to a larger customer base with the hope for more expansions in the near future.

A spokesperson from J&J Roofing & Construction said, “Your roof is one of the most critical parts of your home or business, so you want to ensure that it is in good condition and your roof will last a long time. Our roofers have all the necessary experience and high-quality roofing materials to ensure that every job is done correctly, safely, promptly, and with the highest workmanship standards.”

Commercial and Residential Roofing Company

The expert roofers at J&J Roofing & Construction have more than 40 years of experience working in the Roofing industry and specialize in offering reliable residential, commercial, and metal roofing services at the highest possible quality.

Some of J&J Roofing & Constructions services include:

Roof Replacements

A roof is a critical part of a home as it protects residents against the elements while providing them with privacy and security. Whether customers are worried that their roof is too old or damaged, J&J Roofing & Constructions can examine their roofs thoroughly and offer appropriate recommendations.

Commercial Roofing

J&J Roofing & Constructions offers free commercial roof inspections with in-depth evaluations and detailed reports for businesses considering a full roof replacement or repairs.

Metal Roofing

From the most popular asphalt shingle roof repairs to other metal roofing materials, the team at J&J Roofing & Constructions has the experience and skill in various metal roofing materials to help repair residential and commercial roofs.

Roof Repair

If customers are concerned about a damaged or leaky roof, J&J Roofing & Constructions can swiftly respond to the issue and find an effective solution.

Roof Cleaning and Maintenance

Lack of roof maintenance is one of the main reasons that the US national average for roof service life is at 12 years. J&J Roofing & Constructions offers a comprehensive roof cleaning and maintenance service that will keep customers’ roofs in the best condition for longer.

Gutter Cleaning

J&J Roofing & Constructions provides a gutter cleaning service to protect homes from water damage caused by a build-up of debris.

