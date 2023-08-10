Bisk Partners With KnowBe4 To Offer Online Lean Six Sigma Programs
Collaboration with world’s largest security training platform provides methods to address and navigate current business climateTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a renowned global leader in online education, has announced its partnership with KnowBe4, provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. This strategic collaboration exemplifies a joint commitment to providing organizations with tailored training programs that address the unique challenges of the current economic climate.
Through this partnership, Bisk will provide KnowBe4 with accessible Lean Six Sigma training that empowers organizations to cultivate a workforce capable of navigating the complexities of today’s business landscape while sustaining profitability. With Bisk’s industry-leading Lean Six Sigma content and KnowBe4’s expertise in security training and simulated scenarios, KnowBe4’s extensive client and customer base will gain the knowledge and tools needed to transform their operations, boost efficiency and achieve exceptional results.
"Given recent challenging economic times, business processes need to be more efficient and nimbler to maximize operations," said Dr. John Just, chief learning officer, KnowBe4. "That is why KnowBe4 teamed up with Bisk to offer our customers the Lean Six Sigma training content to help address international supply chain process improvement within our Compliance Plus library. This new content is available to all learners at their convenience — anytime, anywhere. And because identifying risk is inherent in the Lean Six Sigma process, it can be applicable to transforming security and compliance culture."
The 100% online Lean Six Sigma training is delivered in a flexible and user-friendly format, equipping learners and organizations with a powerful learning experience that will help provide the framework for optimizing processes, strengthening security measures and fostering a culture of compliance.
“Through our alliance with KnowBe4, we’re elevating the reach of Lean Six Sigma, providing organizations an opportunity to reinvent their operations,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “This strategic partnership reflects our shared dedication to delivering comprehensive strategies that address existing business challenges and empower organizations to realize their fullest capabilities.”
Lean Six Sigma is a process improvement methodology that provides individuals and organizations in any industry with data-driven tools and techniques to address challenges such as supply chain optimization, inflation management and work shortages, helping them create sustainable practices to improve team effectiveness and product efficiency. The programs are available through KnowBe4’s Compliance Plus library and include Lean Six Sigma White Belt, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Prep.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
