Lane closures to shift on South Ninth Street

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic on South Ninth Street will be shifted into the two west lanes as the two east lanes will close Friday, August 11.   

Work taking place on Ninth Street includes sidewalks, ADA ramps, lighting, removal of signals at Arbor Avenue, curbs, and gutters.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

