HIP Video Promo presents: Multilingual international pop star Anna Aya shares her "Someone Else" music video

Anna Aya explores the captivating realm of Japanese pop. "Someone Else" is an ethereal symphony destined for adoration, paired with a glamorous music video.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The harmonies of music have traversed boundaries and united the world in a symphony of connectivity. Anna Aya, a multifaceted talent graced with the gifts of song, dance, modeling, and acting, emerges as a catalyst in this transformative era of the music industry. As a multilingual international pop star fluent in both Japanese and English, she embarks on a blazing trail in the captivating realm of Japanese pop, known as J-Pop, while leaving an indelible mark on the broader pop genre. Nourished by her diverse heritage she weaves an exquisite tapestry of artistry that will finally bring J-pop to the global stage.

Through her craft, Anna melds English and Japanese verses, paying homage to the facets of her identity as a Japanese Armenian residing between Tokyo and LA. Her new music video, "Someone Else," emerges as an ethereal symphony destined for adoration, stirring hearts, empowering listeners, and cultivating anticipation for prospective projects from this rising creative. Anna's effortless magnetism is a testament to her luminous abilities. It comes as no surprise that Handcraft Entertainment and the illustrious Virgin Records support the emerging artist.

She creates alongside musicians like Grammy™ nominated, multi-platinum writer/producer Louis Bell, who collaborates with the world's biggest names (Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and more) and multi-platinum, 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk who has written for and produced some of the biggest names in J-pop and pop music (Mai Kuraki, Zard, Jordan Knight and more). With the unique cadence of J-Pop, Anna is diving into a mesmerizing soundscape. She now reveals her truest potential and generously shares the newest pop-song sensation, "Someone Else," with the world.

The captivating song and glamorous music video for “Someone Else” (shot in partnership with iconic fashion brands Fendi and Christian Louboutin) unfolds a tale of romance gone astray. Containing all of the delightful ingredients of a pop music video, Anna compliments the aesthetic visual with her mesmerizing vocals. A catchy melody chronicles the tumultuous journey of self-discovery amidst heartache. She will only emerge stronger and wiser as she loses herself in an unfulfilling love. The song implores listeners to recognize their worth, learn from the past, and look forward to a brighter future in the arms of "Someone Else."

The track's infectious beats beautifully pair with the vibrant hues and glamorous garments adorning the visual. Anna, an unmistakable trendsetter in her own right, embraces her self-worth, determined to no longer remain idly anticipating the treatment she rightfully deserves.

