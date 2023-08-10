Submit Release
RE: Missing person/Royalton barracks/Update No. 1

***Update, 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 10****

Following an investigation and thorough search by VSP-Search and Rescue,VSP-K9, New England K9, and Vermont Game Wardens, Allan Greenberg was found safe a short distance from his residence in Bethel.

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

CASE#:  23B2003800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION:  Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11:11 pm 08-09-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 210 Lilliesville Brook Road, Bethel, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Allan Carl Greenberg

AGE:  83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police is investigating a report of a missing person, Allan Greenberg, age 83, of Bethel VT. Greenberg was last heard from at approximately 1800 hours on August 9, 2023, at a residence on Lilliesville Brook Road in Bethel. Greenberg is approximately 5’8” tall, weighing 160lbs, and there is no known clothing description. A recent photograph of Greenberg is attached.  Greenberg’s state of mental health is of concern, police ask to check welfare.

 Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

 

