Shawnda Huffman Announced as Top 50 Idaho Business Review Women of the Year

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Women-Owned Agency CEO in Top 50 Women Business Leader List in Idaho

There is no better leader than Shawnda to receive this award.” — Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Communications for Tuuti

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After over 150 submissions, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) has selected their 2023 Top 50 Women of the Year honorees, a remarkable array of talented entrepreneurs and leaders in all industries and professions in Idaho. CEO and co-founder of the Tuuti agency, Shawnda Huffman, was honored as one of those 50 women.

IBR’s judges went through hundreds of letters of recommendation for the nominees. The judges reviewed the applicants themselves before selecting the 50 honorees based on four categories: professional achievement, leadership, mentorship, and community service.

Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Communications for Tuuti, shares, “There is no better leader than Shawnda to receive this award. Shawnda will spend forever hyping you and being your biggest cheerleader, so the rest of us here at Tuuti are beyond excited to have the opportunity to root for her instead. She more than deserves this recognition for all she does for the Tuuti team and our community.”

Each year, the Idaho Business Review announces an overall top winner as the Woman of the Year who is unveiled at the awards gala and introduced by the former year’s winner. The honorees are also invited to a special meet-and-greet reception, where they have an opportunity to mingle with past recipients — networking together, reconnecting, and forming new friendships. In addition, honorees will be featured in a commemorative magazine to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on September 15th.

A word from Huffman about the accomplishment: “When the email with the list of honorees hit my inbox, I honestly thought it was too good to be true. I am honored to be on this list alongside so many outstanding women leaders here in Idaho. I am looking forward to attending the awards gala and learning how we can work together to make our community even stronger.”

The awards gala will take place on Thursday, September 14th at the Boise Centre. At the event, women leaders will be celebrated from all over the state. For those interested in attending the Idaho Business Review Gala, tickets are available on IBR’s website at https://idahobusinessreview.com/event/woy/.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.