Checkable to Make Debut at NACDS Total Store Expo, Showcasing Innovations in At-Home Testing
Introducing the Future of Self-Diagnosis: Exclusive Telehealth Services
Checkable, a new startup revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home screening kits, telehealth services, and a line of wellness supplements to the home, is thrilled to announce its inaugural participation at the NACDS Total Store Expo in San Diego, marking a significant milestone for the company as a new member of NACDS. This prestigious event will offer Checkable a remarkable opportunity to not only participate as an exhibitor but also take part in the exclusive "Meet the Market" program, allowing the company to engage in one-on-one meetings with key retailers to showcase its groundbreaking products.
During the expo, Checkable is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated at-home strep test, which has successfully completed clinical trials, is now seeking FDA approval—a revolutionary addition to its product lineup. Attendees will have the chance to experience this innovative offering firsthand at the product showcase, where Checkable is vying for the coveted title of "Best of the Best" in its category. Winners will be announced during the show hours on Monday, August 14, 2023. Esteemed retailers attending the expo will have the privilege of casting their votes for the "Best of the Best" in each product category, further highlighting the industry's recognition of Checkable's excellence.
"We are thrilled to be part of the NACDS Total Store Expo, a platform that enables us to connect with key decision-makers in the retail and pharmacy industry," said Patty Post, CEO of Checkable. "Our innovative at-home tests and Checkable app with telehealth services are transforming the way moms and families address acute, non-urgent ailments from the comfort of their homes. This expo provides us with a unique opportunity to expand our digital and on-shelf presence and deliver our premium products to target consumers attending the event."
Attendees can visit Checkable's booth (#3642) on the show floor, where the company's expert team will be available to showcase its cutting-edge products and share insights on the latest advancements in at-home testing and telehealth. In addition to its own booth, Checkable's products will also be featured in the Emerson Group booth. Emerson Group serves as Checkable's esteemed partner for retail and logistics, enabling the company to efficiently distribute its products to major retailers and independent pharmacies.
Participating in the NACDS Total Store Expo presents a prime opportunity for Checkable to engage with key decision-makers from across the retail and pharmacy landscape. By demonstrating its innovative at-home tests and Checkable app with integrated telehealth, the company aims to redefine how families and individuals manage acute, non-urgent ailments from the comfort of their homes. As completed clinical trials and an FDA submission draw near, Checkable is inching closer to securing coveted shelf space in retail stores. Attending the NACDS Total Store Expo allows the company to present crucial product information and timelines to retailers and independent pharmacy networks, paving the way for seamless on-shelf availability. This pivotal event marks a significant step forward in Checkable's mission to deliver premium products and transform the way consumers approach healthcare.
With its debut at the NACDS Total Store Expo, Checkable is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare industry, driving advancements in accessible and reliable at-home testing solutions.
For more information about Checkable and its range of at-home testing solutions, visit the company's booth (#3642) at the NACDS Total Store Expo or inquire at the Emerson Group booth.
For more information about Checkable, please visit: https://www.checkable.com/.
About Checkable:
At the forefront of home healthcare, Checkable is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home test kits and telehealth services to the home. Checkable is developing the first at-home strep throat platform, currently undergoing studies for FDA clearance. In addition, Checkable has released a line of women's and maternal at-home health diagnostics, including a UTI test, a vaginal pH test, a breast milk strip for nutritional value, and a breast milk strip for alcohol content. Select tests will pair with a proprietary digital telehealth app that seamlessly connects patients with healthcare professionals. These easy-to-administer home testing kits allow individuals to get the treatment they need when they need it, with fast and accurate results from the comforts of home.
Checkable also provides an array of health and wellness content, including podcasts and blogs from experts and doctors, to help keep consumers informed about different aspects of their health. Based in West Fargo, N.D., the Checkable team consists of business leaders, scientists, regulators, and clinical experts committed to reshaping healthcare. All test kits are either over-the-counter approved or seeking FDA clearance.
