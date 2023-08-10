Submit Release
$1 MILLION POWERBALL WINNER IN GALLATIN, $50,000 IN KNOXVILLE

GALLATIN/KNOXVILLE – Last night’s Powerball drawing created thousands of winners in Tennessee, including a lucky player in Gallatin who won $1 million and another player in Knoxville who won $50,000.

The million-dollar winner matched five numbers to win the big prize and purchased the ticket at Kroger, 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball and purchased the ticket at Casey’s, 100 Merchants Road in Knoxville.

There have been 383 tickets sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began in 2004.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

