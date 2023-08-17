VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to ClearView Surgical Immersive Augmented Reality

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

We are excited to transform CT, MRI, and other images into 3D holograms for immersive visualization and collaboration.” — Mr. Dan Neuwirth, ClearView Surgical, CEO and Co-Founder

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that ClearView Surgical has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., ClearView Surgical offers an immersive augmented reality surgical imaging platform. The imaging platform allows for traditional imaging to transform into interactive 3D holograms for both surgical planning and surgical training. This CCF grant will be used to support development of ClearView Surgical’s enhanced end-user functionality and collaboration tools.

“We are pleased to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Mr. Dan Neuwirth, CEO and co-founder of ClearView Surgical. “Despite radical improvements in imaging technology, how images are displayed has been unchanged since the 1950s. We are excited to transform CT, MRI, and other images into 3D holograms for immersive visualization and collaboration.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to ClearView Surgical,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. ClearView Surgical is an innovator in bringing augmented reality images to the medical field to assist with surgical planning and surgical training.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.